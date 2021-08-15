A strong showing of 1,110 sheep was presented for sale at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday (August 12), with a noticeable demand shown for ewe lambs among farmers.

A good entry of heavy, factory and store lambs were seen too, with a mixture of cull ewes and ewes deemed suitable for breeding also on show.

Starting with the fat lambs, prices ranged from €127/head up to €135/head – for fat lambs weighing 50kg or more.

Factory lambs traded from €115-116/head up to €124-128/head for 47.5kg lambs.

Forward stores over 40kg, sold from €104/head up to €114/head. Some strong prices were seen for stores weighing 37-39kg, with prices reaching as high as €116/head.

Lighter stores in the 33-36kg weight bracket made generally, from €80/head up to €102/head – with again some very good prices seen for lighter lots.

Advertisement

Ewe lambs were in strong demand by farmers and sold well. There were no exceptionally heavy ewe lambs on offer, with the majority weighing anywhere from 30-45kg.

Looking at prices, the top quality lots that had weight, sold upwards of €120/head to a high of €137/head – with some selling back to €116/head.

Lighter ewe lambs in the 30-35kg weight bracket generally made from €86/head up to €95/head, with 36-39kg lambs stretching from €96/head up to €108-111/head.

Meanwhile, cull ewes sold to a high of €176/head for heavy ewes, with light stores selling back to €30/head. A couple of ewes deemed suitable for breeding were also on offer and commanded prices anywhere from €125/head up to €150/head, in general.