A 63ac farm at Lisgibbon, Golden, Co. Tipperary, in the heart of the Golden Vale, is new to the market. Enjoying what the agent describes as ‘exceptional views’ of the Galtee mountains, the land near Golden is currently in grass.

“It is of top quality and is suitable for any type of farming,” said agent Alison De Vere Hunt.

“There is an old disused farm yard as well as a derelict house on the property. The lands are in one block and have great coverage for livestock, with mature hedges and trees.

“The farm is located approximately 4km from the village of Bansha; 5km from Golden and around 13km from the market towns of Cashel and Cahir, home to some great restaurants and shops as well as Cahir golf club and Co. Tipperary Gold and Country Club at Dundrum,” Alison said.

“Entering the motorway at either Cashel or Cahir, Dublin can be reached within 1.5 hours and Cork in less than an hour.

“The land is near some very good fishing spots that the River Suir has to offer as well as being in close proximity to Athassal Abbey, an Augustinian monastery established in the 12th century and the largest medieval priory in Ireland.

Advertisement

“Keen hikers could enjoy the Galtee mountains, one of Ireland’s most popular mountain ranges,” the agent said.

“This is a great farm in a very sought after location. The owners have rented the lands in recent years and have now decided to put them on the market,” said Alison.

The guide price is €16,000/ac.

“Land trends in the area have been quite buoyant in recent years due to their high quality and location. It isn’t often that a portion of land of this size and quality comes to market in this area.

“We expect interest from many sectors, including farmers, equine and business people. This would be a beautiful residential holding with the backdrop of the Galtee mountains overlooking the farm.”

Enquiries can be made to Alison at Cashel Mart.