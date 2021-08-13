The news that an environmental lobby group successfully obtained an order from the High Court halting flood relief works at Lough Funshinagh in Co. Roscommon has been met with dismay.

Jim O’Connor, the chair of the Roscommon County Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said that the works to install an overflow pipe – after several years of increasing water levels – is “essential” and that the court order is “deeply concerning”.

This week, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) confirmed that it would seek an order to halt the works, claiming that ecologists had “concerns” over the works and that Roscommon County Council had not furnished necessary documentation related to the works.

“Local farmers contacted IFA on this issue over the last number of years. However, the situation worsened radically in the last 12 months when water levels surpassed those in living memory.

“Many of the 44 farmers with land adjacent to the lough had their property threatened and farm payments cut due to rising water levels,” O’Connor stressed.

He added: “It was a huge relief when these works were announced in May. The news today [Friday, August 13] will be hugely worrying for residents and farmers, whose homes and livelihoods will be devastated if this remedial work does not continue.”

O’Connor said that the IFA had been in contact with Roscommon County Council on the matter today.

According to the IFA Roscommon chair, the local authority is hopeful of resolving the issue before the courts at the end of the month.

“We made our views clear that, if this emergency work is not completed before this winter, it will pose a massive threat to human and animal life and has the potential to be economically devastating for farmers and householders”, O’Connor concluded.