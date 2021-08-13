Dairy equipment manufacturer Dairymaster has announced that it will be expanding its team at its Co. Kerry headquarters.

Over 40 additional positions across all departments will be created in Causeway, along with other vacancies at its international bases in the UK, USA, Germany and the Netherlands.

The company is seeking skilled individuals spanning across all departments from welders, laser machine operators, fabricators, engineers, sales and marketing and accountancy.

The company also runs apprenticeships and graduate programmes in a number of disciplines.

John Harty, Dairymaster CEO said that the aim of its expansion is “to continue to meet the growing needs of farmers around the world”.

“We are delighted to be in a position to be expanding our team here at Dairymaster in a time that may feel uncertain for many,” he added.

Advertisement

“We have exciting plans.”

Dairymaster said that the new jobs will be a “boost to the local economy” in Co. Kerry.

Further details on the new vacancies can be found online.

Dairymaster currently employs almost 400 people at its manufacturing facility in Causeway. It has customers in over 40 countries around the world.

It manufactures milking equipment, feeding equipment, automatic manure scrapers, milk cooling tanks, and health and fertility monitoring systems.