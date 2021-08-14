Valtra launched its updated Series V range in April of this year and Agriland travelled to Doncaster in the UK last week, to test out the new models on offer as part of the Series V range of tractors.

The G Series was the first of the Series V generation of Valtra tractors to be launched and is a brand-new model series that fits between the A and N Series.

The A Series was updated for the launch of the Series V range of Valtra tractors in April of this year.

Valtra A Series

The A Series has been marketed as the “workhorse” of the new Series V range.

Valtra said that “with the A Series you get a compact tractor that delivers big productivity and all day comfort”.

The A Series models range from 70hp to 130hp with those under 105hp using the new Stage V, 3.3L three-cylinder engine and those with more than 105hp using a new 4.4L four-cylinder Stage V engine.

The engine bay has been redesigned to allow easy access to the air cleaner and battery.

The cooling pack comes with a removable screen which allows any debris to be blown out with an airline. See video below of one of the A Series models.

The A Series does not come with the option of front suspension, as front suspension is only available on models above the A Series in the Series V range.

The bonnet on the A Series has been redesigned to be compact and sloping to allow for improved visibility down the front and sides of the tractor from the cab.

This improved visibility is designed to help the operator with the use of the front loader.

The front loader on the A Series is cable operated and a thin roof design helps with visibility.

The front loader subframe is integrated into the tractor chassis at the factory.

Inside the cab

Like the other Series V models, the A Series features a moveable steering column which is operated by a pedal on the floor to aid entering and exiting the cab.

The transmission is controlled by a rocker switch on a joystick which also allows the range to be changed as well from another rocker switch.

Two or three valves can be fitted for the rear, depending on owner specification and a twin pump switch is all located within arm’s reach of the drivers seat.

The side panel has been designed to improve the ergonomics of the cab with controls such as depth control; rear hitch; linkages and diff locks all controlled from this panel.

Valtra G Series

The G Series ranges from 100hp to 140hp and is fitted with a six-speed transmission.

Like the N Series and T Series, the G Series features a moveable radiator which allows for easy cleaning of any unwanted blockages.

The G Series also uses the 4.4L, four-cylinder AGCOPower engine and is fitted with a raised air intake and thin exhaust, which aims to give the operator maximum visibility.

The G Series also has the option of hydraulic front-axle suspension along with the option of both a front linkage and a front PTO (power take-off).

Inside the cab

The inside of the G Series cab is a marked change from the A Series and many of the features can be seen in the N Series and T Series.

The moveable steering column is also fitted to the G Series along with a thin front bar and a hi-vis roof.

The Valtra arm is fitted to the G Series which allows the gears to be controlled by the toggle, which allows the operator to switch between manual and automatic.

An electro-hydraulic joystick also controls either the front linkage or front loader.

The spool levers have been repointed to be at a better angle for the operator and visibilty has been improved throughout the cab.

The A Series and G Series provide a real budget friendly option that can be put to any task.

The A Series may lack some of the toys featured on the bigger models but it is a real workhorse of a tractor.

The G Series is a compromise between having that little bit of extra driver comfort over the A Series, while still retaining a competitive price against its market rivals.