Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has been called on to “clarify why he has brought a High Court challenge” involving a ruling against a senior Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) official.

Making the calls, Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy urged clarity on the “intervention” seeking to set aside a suspended sentence imposed on the department official in question for animal neglect and welfare issues.

The minister is appealing a four-month suspended sentence imposed by the court arguing that the maximum penalty available was a fine, Carthy said. The court had also imposed fines totalling €2,000 on the official.

Commenting on the matter yesterday (Friday, August 13), deputy Carthy said:

“It appears bizarre that any employer would take legal action on behalf of a staff member convicted of grievous activities.

“More so given in this instance that it involves a minister acting on behalf of the Irish people,” he added.

“Reports that the Minister for Agriculture has taken a legal appeal on a case that resulted in a conviction of a senior official for breeches of animal welfare rules on his own land have caused great concern and unease among the public.

Noting that he is conscious that the matter is subject to legal proceedings, deputy Carthy said:

“However, the public concern is such that it is imperative that Minister McConalogue provide clarity as to why he was brought this action and on what basis he did so,” the Sinn Féin TD concluded.