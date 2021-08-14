An increase in somatic cell count (SCC) should not be ignored at this point in the season, as it will only cost you in the long run.

It is important that you act now, in order to set your herd up for late lactation to achieve maximum production and have as little mastitis as possible.

SCC

Cows with a SCC of over 200,000cells/ml should be identified and clearly marked. High cell count cows can be identified by milk recording or the use of a California Milk Test (CMT).

After a high SCC cow has been milked, bacteria can remain in the cluster. If possible, these cows should be run in their own herd – if this is not possible they should be milked last.

A treatment plan should be discussed with your milk quality advisor and/or vet. You might dry off the infected quarter and for repeat offenders, consider culling.

Preventative measures

It is important that you have control measures in place, including a standard operating procedure (SOP) for treating cows.

Advertisement

It is also important that you wear gloves during the milking process, as bacteria is easier to remove from a smooth surface.

The liners should be changed when required, usually after 2,000 milkings. Liners can become damaged so they should be checked regularly and replaced if needed.

Ensure that each cow is teat sprayed/dipped properly; this is an important part of an effective milking routine.

The spray/dip acts a disinfectant to reduce the amount of bacteria on the teat surface.

Any cases of clinical mastitis samples should be taken and sent for analysis. It is important to know your enemy and use the correct treatment plan. Treating cases with an ineffective antibiotic is wasteful and expensive.

Milk recording is the most effective way of identifying high SCC cows. It also offers you more information on your cows, such as best and worst, adding value when selling stock and disease control for the likes of Johne’s.