Carnaross Mart has made a donation of €10,500 to St. John’s Ward of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Crumlin hospital.

The presentation of the cheque was made by Carnaross Mart’s manager, Padraig McElroy, to a representative from the Crumlin children’s hospital last week.

A fundraiser was held in Carnaross Mart for the hospital at the end of last year, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the presentation of the cheque to the children’s hospital did not take place until last week.

At the event, an animal was auctioned in the mart ring and, following the fundraiser, a total of €10,500 was raised on the day.

Speaking at the presentation, Carnaross Mart’s manager, Padraig McElroy, outlined: “We here at Carnaross Mart would like to acknowledge and thank all our customers and suppliers who supported this worthy cause.”

Continuing, McElroy added: “The funds are being donated to St. John’s Ward at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, to assist with all the good work that is carried out by the team there.”

About Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin

Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin is an acute paediatric hospital employing approximately 1,900 staff.

According to its website: “It is Ireland’s largest paediatric hospital and is responsible nationally for the provision of the majority of quarternary and tertiary healthcare services for children.”

The hospital also provides secondary care for citizens living in its local catchment area.

It is the national centre in Ireland for a range of specialities including children’s childhood cancers and blood disorders, cardiac diseases, major burns, cystic fibrosis, and rheumatology.

The hospital is built on a site of approximately 5Ha which was provided by the Archbishop of Dublin.

It first opened its doors in 1956 and was specifically designed to care for and treat sick children.

The hospital is also involved in the teaching of medical personnel.

Undergraduate students from University College Dublin, The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Trinity College Dublin receive training in Paediatrics at CHI at Crumlin