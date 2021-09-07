In advance of the new solid fuel regulations coming into place next year, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has launched a public awareness campaign.

The campaign is focusing on the “simple steps people can take to reduce air pollution from domestic fires” during the winter ahead.

Drafting of solid fuel regulations

The campaign will centre around three core messages, or the ‘ABC’ for cleaner air, which can help bring about significant improvements in air quality:

A – Ask yourself: “Do I need to light a fire?”, and use other cleaner heating sources instead if possible;

B – Burn cleaner, more efficient, low-smoke fuels and make sure you use the right fuel for your appliance;

C – Clean and maintain chimneys and heating appliances at least once a year.

“By taking these simple steps, people can help to safeguard the health of those who are at particular risk of problems caused by air pollution, such as people with asthma, children and the elderly,” Minister Ryan said.

“When this government was formed, we gave a commitment to tackle air pollution caused by domestic solid fuel burning, and we remain committed to doing so.

“We took a major step earlier this year, with a public consultation on the development of new solid fuel regulations for Ireland. We received more than 3,500 responses across all strands of the consultation, with a wide variety of suggested regulatory approaches for solid fuels.

Advertisement

“Having considered the submissions made by the public, health experts, advocacy groups, academia and industry, a framework for legislation has been developed and drafting of the regulations is underway.”

The new standards for all domestic solids fuels will be introduced across the state within a year and, from that point on, the most polluting of fuels will no longer be available on the Irish market.

Today’s (Tuesday, September 7) announcement about the new solid fuel standards coincides with International Day of Clean Air for blue skies.

The theme for this year is ‘Healthy Air, Healthy Planet’ emphasising the health effects of air pollution, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Stories: Details of new solid fuel standards revealed

Download Our Free App