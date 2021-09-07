The Central Applications Office (CAO) has issued 82,000 Round 1 offers to over 55,000 applicants this afternoon (Tuesday, September 7).

There were some slight changes in points for a number of agricultural courses around the country this year.

CAO applicants can check to see if they have received an offer by logging in to their account using the ‘My Application’ facility on the CAO website.

Offers must be accepted by 3:00p.m on Monday, September 13.

Agricultural science courses

A total of 416 Round 1 offers were made to applicants for Level 8 agricultural courses, with 265 of these offers being the applicant’s first preference.

For Level 8 veterinary courses, there were 223 offers made, 133 being first choices.

For interdisciplinary programmes involving agriculture, forestry and veterinary, 470 offers were made, 261 of those the applicant’s first choice course.

For Level 7/6 courses, 720 offers were made for places on agricultural courses and 532 for veterinary.

Points for the Level 8 agricultural science course in University College Dublin (UCD) decreased slightly this year to 454 from 456 last year. UCD’s veterinary medicine undergraduate course increased from 589 in 2020 to 601 this year.

Agricultural science in University College Cork saw an increase from 496 in 2020 to 506 this year.

Meanwhile, points for Waterford Institute of Technology’s agricultural science course have remained the same as last year – at 377.

For those looking for a place on the agricultural science course in the Munster Technological University, there is a decrease of one point this year – to 307.

In Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the Level 8 agriculture course increased by a single point to 308.

Dundalk Institute of Technology’s agriculture course increased to 342 from 310 last year.

The points for NUI Galway’s new agricultural science course are high at 485.

CAO Round 2 offers

Eileen Keleghan, CAO communications officer has asked that applicants carefully consider any offers received in the current round.

“One of the common queries that we receive at the offers stage is around order of preference,” Keleghan explained.

“Applicants who receive a lower preference offer can accept this offer and it will not prevent them from receiving an offer of a course higher up on their courses list in a later round should a place become available and they are deemed eligible.

“Those who have received an offer in this round should also consider the current offer carefully as it may be the only one they will receive.”

Round 2 offers will be available to view on the CAO website from 10:00a.m on September 20.

