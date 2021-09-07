Animal nutrition company Trouw Nutrition has reinvested £2 million in its Belfast mill.

The updates, which include the purchase of new machinery and increased packaging capacity, aim to increase production and modernise the plant’s operations to support future growth.

The firm, which provides specialist feed and nutritional services for the animal nutrition industry, employs more than 60 people across the island.

Part of the global Nutreco group, Trouw has been experiencing a period of continued growth in Ireland over the past number of years. It supplies animal nutrition products to farmers, feed producers and feed distributors across the island of Ireland.

Growth plans

In June, Aidan Fisher has been appointed general manager of Trouw Nutrition Ireland, having joined as sales director in 2020. With 20 years of experience in agri-food, Fisher’s track record includes commercial leadership roles with Moy Park, and more recently, PRM Group.

Commenting on his vision for the company, Fisher said: “My focus is on solidifying Trouw’s position in the Irish market and building upon our already double-digit growth in recent years.

“This operational reinvestment represents one way we’re future-proofing the business.

“The reinvestment being made by Trouw Nutrition Ireland is allowing us to introduce new machinery which is modernising our mill and, in particular, increasing our packaging capacity in Belfast.

“These enhancements will help us drive growth across the Irish market in line with our ambitious future plans.”

Innovation and sustainability

Fisher explained innovation and sustainability are core themes within Trouw’s growth plans.

“We are continually innovating, with the goal of helping our customers achieve effective results on-farm, whilst also improving the efficiency and sustainability of their business,” he said.

“Our ethos is that every part of the food and farming supply chain has a role to play in feeding the future sustainably. Yet we also see that farmers are facing difficult decisions around how or what they should do today to plan for this.

“We seek to offer them the advice they need to strike a balance of both today and tomorrow’s challenges.

“Another issue our customers currently face is the volatility of the global supply chain. We are working hard to help customers mitigate that through truly getting to know their needs, offering them the most effective, relevant solutions – and ensuring they are planning ahead at all times.”

