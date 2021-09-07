Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has welcomed the “recognition of turf cutters’ rights” as part of today’s (Tuesday, September 7) announcement on new solid fuel standards.

Minister Eamon Ryan has clarified that in order to accommodate those with rights to harvest sod peat (turf), no ban on its burning will be introduced.

However, the statement added that “a regulatory regime to reduce its harm in more urbanised areas is under examination”.

“Following on from a meeting we had earlier this year, I am glad that Minister Ryan has clearly stated that the rights of turf cutters’ will be recognised and that there will be no ban on the burning of ‘sod peat’,” deputy Fitzmaurice said.

“But, we must continue to keep these measures under review. The caveat of the potential introduction of a regulatory regime to supposedly reduce the burning of turf in more urbanised areas needs to be closely monitored.

“The definition of ‘more urbanised areas’ will be key, as people in villages, towns and cities can also have a right to cut and burn turf.”

Timber

On the topic of timber, the Roscommon-Galway TD added: “People need to recognise that cutting timber and burning it the following week is not good for themselves or their chimneys.

“It is hugely important that timber is left to season before it is burned.

“I believe that the 20% moisture target over the next four years is attainable if timber is cut and left to season, without having to employ the more expensive methods of drying it.

“I have looked for clarity on how smoke emission rates are calculated regarding peat briquettes and other fuels, as well as further details around sulphur content permitted for all fuels,” the deputy added.

The new solid fuel standards will be introduced across the state within a year and, from that point on, the most polluting of fuels will no longer be available on the Irish market.

A consultation process took place earlier this year which sought views on the regulation of solid fuels that contribute to air pollution.

