Road users have been warned by An Garda Síochána of “a potential protest” taking place tomorrow morning, Wednesday, November 23, which Gardaí believe “may impact early morning traffic particularly on the motorway network from 7:00am”.

A Facebook group titled ‘Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices’ claimed in a post on social media tonight, Tuesday, that the protest will go ahead, however, it is unclear who the organisers of the protest are.

A post on the Facebook page from November 18 which received over 6,000 shares outlined that “trucks, busses, tractors, vans and commercial vehicles” participating would be meeting at the following points :

M1 Services Lusk North and South (Meeting at 6:00am and leaving at 7:00am)

M2 Ashbourne Retail Park (Meeting at 6:00am and leaving at 7:00am)

M3 Park Car Park, M3 Maxol (Meeting at 6:00am and leaving at 7:00am)

M4 Kinnegad Plaza Services (Meeting at 6:00am and leaving at 6:40am)

M7 Toughers Industrial Estate, Naas, (Meeting at 6:00am and leaving at 7:00am)

M11 Applegreen Services, Wicklow, Exit 14 (Meeting at 6:00am and leaving at 6:45am)

Continuing, the post outlined: “Pedestrians are to be on Kildare Street for 7:00 – 7.30am.”

Furthermore, the post added: “All roads lead to Kildare Street or as far as we can get. When we stop don’t move!”

Concluding, the Facebook post urged participants to “stay safe” and to “prepare for the day” noting “it’s going to be a long day”.

In a post on Twitter tonight, An Garda Síochána outlined: “Gardaí are aware of a potential protest activity, particularly in the Dublin Region, tomorrow.

“This may impact early morning traffic particularly on the motorway network from 7:00am. Commuters should plan accordingly. Update traffic information will be issued as required.”

While it remains unclear who is organising the protest, it comes as Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue drove a truck to the front of Leinster House today in what he claims is a “protest over the Government’s failure to act on fuel prices”.