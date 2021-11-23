Cork Marts will hold an end of year machinery sale on December 9 from its event centre at Corrin, just outside Fermoy.

Entries are now being accepted for the online sale with a fee of €10 per lot. To date, there are two significant vendors placing clearance machinery in the sale.

Early entries

Items so far booked in include a New Holland TL90 (pictured above). This is from 2002, is four-wheel drive and is equipped with Tanco loader. This was bought in 2008 from a main New Holland dealer.

There is also a Ford 4600 with loader, a skidsteer, a Gator and other tractors. Non driven equipment includes balers, bale trailers, grain trailers, fertiliser spreaders, sprayers, hitched cattle trailers and articulated cattle trailers.

The full catalogue will be available from the evening of December 7.

Strong demand for loaders at last Cork sale

The highlight of the last sale held on August 27, 2021 was a 2008 Volvo L45B loader which brought the hammer down at €40,500. Loaders were obviously in demand, as a JCB 414S built in 1996 went for €18,000 First registered 25 years ago, this JCB 414S persuaded the buyer to part with €18,000

Other notable items from the auction included a County Super Six from 1974. Although running, it was in need of comprehensive refurbishment, the hammer finally fell at €6,600. A Ford 4600 in similar condition brought in €4,500. Fully restored Countys are commanding good prices on the auction circuit. This example, however, needed a good deal of work before it could reach the dizzy heights achieved by some

Good working gear always wanted

Although tractors tend to attract the most attention, the day to day tools of the job were also finding keen buyers. A McHale F560 baler, for instance, brought in €12,600 while a Lely Lotus tedder realised €4,200. A McHale baler will always sell, as parts and service are easy to come by in Ireland

A pair of cattle trailers, one a Nugent, the other an Ivor Williams, each attracted winning bids of €5,000.