The latest machinery auction to be held by Cork Marts is to take place tomorrow Friday, August 27.

With the summer drawing to a close and thoughts turning to winter feeding and matters of muck management, sales such as this provide an opportunity to review machinery availability, or surplus, and buy or sell as required.

Wheeled loaders

Among the bigger items are a couple of wheeled loaders. As a replacement for tractor and front-end loader they offer many advantages, not least of which is that they are designed for the job, although height restrictions can limit their versatility. This 1996 JCB 414S is running with around 8,600 hours on the clock

Two models are to go under the hammer. The first is a JCB 414S which has 152hp on tap from its Cummins six-cylinder engine, while a Volvo L45B with a full service history is being entered by Teagasc, Moorepark, Co. Cork. The Volvo L45B has 94hp and a static tipping capacity of 5.8t

Two blues looking for some TLC

County tractors are always in demand and good restorations can go for eye watering sums.

Yet every restoration has to start somewhere and a Super Six from 1974 with just 3,600 hours could make an excellent project for an enthusiast. This County Super Six is running and appears neglected rather than totally abandoned

A Ford 4600 fitted with a Q cab is also being offered; this has 7,000 hours on the clock although the history of any engine rebuilds or replacement is unknown.

Mini machines

Two smaller items of interest include a Kubota RTV900 and a fully restored BMC Mini Tractor.

The former hails from 2009 and has had a full engine rebuild, while the second is from 1965 and has undergone a full restoration. This Kubota RTV 900 is running very smoothly and appears in a well kept condition. The BMC diesel Mini Tractor offered 15hp from its modified A series engine, which also powered the better known Mini car in petrol form

Implements and accessories

For those that might be seeking a less daunting winter project than a full blown County rebuild, there is a Claas Rollant 46 baler.

On the surface this appears scruffy, but beneath the covers all seems in order, although it is impossible to tell without running it in the field. One of several round balers on offer, this neglected looking example still happily turns when powered up

When changing a loader, the older accessories might not fit the new frame so become surplus to requirements.

This appears to be the case with a couple of silage grabs up for sale which appear to be in quite workable condition. Silage grab which appears straight with a full set of spikes

Not all the machinery at auctions is in a tired or distressed condition. A Vicon Rotaflow twin disc spreader appears very well kept with an intact cover, often the first component to suffer the ravages of use. A Vicon Rotaflow twin disc spreader appears to be in excellent condition

Cork Marts go online

Martin Lonergan, the auctioneer running the sale, had hoped that it could be held live, but the current public health restrictions disallow this unfortunately.

Bidding will therefore be online only and start at 6:00pm on Friday August 27, via the Mart Eye platform.

