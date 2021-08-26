Farmers and outdoor workers are exposed to two to three times more UV radiation than indoor workers – putting them at a higher risk of skin cancer, Healthy Ireland has warned.

With soaring temperatures expected to reach highs of 26° this week, the health organisation reiterated its warning – highlighting the often underestimated threat to human health that is present.

Furthermore, there are some unsettling facts that should be kept in mind by farmers; first off, you don’t have to get sunburnt to damage your skin.

Consequently, the organisation urges farmers to protect your skin every day between April and September – even when it’s cloudy.

In addition, you cannot see or feel the sun’s UV rays which cause damage to the skin.

Up to 90% of UV rays can get through light cloud and it doesn’t have to be a warm and sunny day. As a result, you should protect your skin when working outdoors even on cloudy days. If you work outdoors, you are exposed to 2-3 times more UV radiation from the sun than people who work indoors, putting you at high risk of skin cancer.



Highlighting the SunSmart code, the organisation recommends to have a bag at home near the door ready to protect you skin from the sun before you head out in the sun.

Make sure to include;

Clothing that covers your skin;

A wide-brimmed hat;

Sunglasses;

Sunscreen of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children.

“With over 13,000 cases diagnosed annually, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland,” Healthy Ireland says.

“This is twice the number compared to 10 years ago and is projected to more than double again by 2045.”

However, most skin cancers could be prevented by protecting skin.

Outdoor workers are identified as a high risk group for the development of skin cancer as they spend long periods outdoors.

Due to the nature of their occupation they can be exposed to two to three times more UV radiation from the sun than indoor workers, the organisation notes, adding that it’s not just sunburn you need to be wary of:

“Both occasional and long-term sun exposure can be harmful. Exposure causing sunburn is the most damaging, but frequent non burning exposures also significantly increase the risk of skin cancer.

“Those who spend all or part of the day regularly working outdoors can reduce their risk of skin cancer and eye damage by protecting their skin and eyes from UV exposure,” the health body stresses.

As part of the SunSmart 2021 campaign earlier this year, the Healthy Ireland SunSmart programme and Irish Cancer Prevention Network (ICPN) are engaging with outdoor workers and employers to deliver a focused approach to support SunSmart awareness and behaviours among outdoor workers.

Those interested in learning more can check out the SunSmart 2021 campaign here.

