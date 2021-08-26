Soil moisture deficits (SMD) are continuing to decrease after the recent rainfall, with deficits of between 4mm and 29mm currently being experienced – with the driest conditions in south and east.

The SMD is the amount of rain needed to bring the soil back to field capacity. Field capacity is the amount of water the soil can hold against gravity.

Soil moisture deficits

SMD are most significant in the east and south of the country, with deficits in soil moisture of between 7mm and 29mm.

Based on the most recent data from Met Éireann, there has been continued improvement in deficits in most parts of the country.

Some soils in parts of northwest and north midlands have been saturated or waterlogged, after the recent heavy rainfall.

This means the grazing conditions in these areas are challenging, as ground conditions deteriorate.

Advertisement

The weather for the week ahead is largely dry with temperatures expected be as high as 25°.

After a number of weeks of deficits improving across the country, Met Éireann is predicting that deficits will once again increase – due to the dry weather that is expected.

Met Éireann are expecting deficits to range between 20mm to 50mm, with deficits being lowest in the Connacht and Ulster (20mm to 25mm) and highest in Leinster and Munster (25mm to 50mm).

Grass growth

Last week growth rates were expected to be in the 70s, this week growth rates have fallen back into the mid to high 60s.

According to PastureBase Ireland, for the coming week growth rates are expected to reach 67kg dry matter [DM]/ha in Leinster, 66kg DM/ha in Munster, 64kg DM/ha in Connacht and 64kg DM/ha in Ulster.

These growth rates are below what many farmers would have been hoping for, but a mini-heatwave is expected during the week – which may improve growth rates in some areas.