Farmers will be happy to know that grass growth is expected to take off this week, with most areas set to experience a burst of growth.

Managing the grazing season this year has been challenge, but then again when isn’t managing a farm challenging.

Grass is the key to the Irish agricultural production model, with reduced growth rates having a major impact on production costs.

The boom is back

With the return of rain and more normal temperatures for the time of year, grass growth is expected to be in the 70s in all parts of the country for the week ahead.

According to PastureBase Ireland, for the coming week growth rates are expected to reach 71kg dry matter [DM]/ha in Leinster, 77kg DM/ha in Munster, 76kg DM/ha in Connacht and 75kg DM/ha in Ulster.

These improved growth rates on farms are much needed as farms in some areas have been tight for grass most of the summer.

Grass growth

You need to continue walking the farm every five to seven days to ensure you are offering the best quality grass to your cows.

After a challenging year for grass growth you need to ensure that you are maximising the amount of grass you are now getting into your cow’s diets.

Continuing to complete grass measuring on your farm is the only way that this can be achieved.

Controlling SCC

Spring calving herds are approaching the latter end of lactation and an increase in somatic cell count (SCC) should not be ignored, as it will only cost you money.

A rise is SCC should be acted on as soon as it occurs in order to achieve maximum production and as little mastitis as possible in late lactation.

Cows with an SCC of over 200,000cells/ml should be identified using milk recording or the use of a California Milk Test (CMT).