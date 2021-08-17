Last week, Agriland paid a visit to sheep farmer Cathal McCauley from just outside Drumkeeran in Co. Leitrim.

The purpose of the visit to Cathal was to check out what stock he will have on offer at this Friday’s (August 20) Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders’ Sale.

He has been making the trip over to Carrick-On-Shannon since the inaugural sale three years ago.

This year, he has 45 ewe lambs made up of both Suftex and Aber lambs going to the ever-growing sale.

Last week, Agriland got the chance to see what ewe lambs Cathal will have on offer this coming Friday – which can be seen in the video below. Aber and Sufftex ewe lambs on the farm of Cathal McCauley for the Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders’ Sale this Friday, August 20

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale Cathal said: “The Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders’ sale is coming up this Friday, August 20, at the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon.

“The sale is kicking off at 6:00p.m with viewing allowed from 4:00p.m. It’s the third annual sale and it has been growing year on year.

“As a group, we strive to breed prolific ewe lambs and pass them onto farmers in order for them to improve the prolificacy of their flocks.

“The quality of lambs has been improving each year and farmers will have a great choice of over 1,100 lambs to choose from.

“A number of breeds will be on offer and include: Suffolk; Sufftex; Texel; Mule; Aber; Charbex; Belclare; Lleyn; Rouge; Charollais; and Cheviot-cross ewe lambs.

“Since the inaugural sale, it has progressed really well. Farmers in the group have really been striving to produce better quality lambs every year.

“The sale has been increasing in size from 600 lambs in the first year to now 1,100 lambs this year.

“Last year’s sale went very well, so hopefully it goes as well this year.” Cathal McCauley speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale at his home farm in Co. Leitrim

Last year’s sale

Last year’s sale saw prices top €208/head for Cheviot-cross ewe lambs, with the average price across the sale coming in at just over €130.

Nearly 650 lambs were sold on the day, with prices up on the inaugural sale the year before.