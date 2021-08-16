Independent TD Sean Canney has called on the government to review the rules affecting mature students returning to education who still live with their parents or guardians.

Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) is Ireland’s national awarding authority for all further and higher education grants.

Students are classified as either ‘independent’ or ‘dependent’ when making an application to receive financial aid for education.

In general, if an applicant is 23 or over and still residing with parents/guardians, they are classified as a dependent mature student and will be assessed on their own income along with that of parents / legal guardians.

‘Brave decision’ for mature students to return to education

Deputy Canney has claimed that the rules are “outdated and anti-education” and put many mature students “over the income threshold”.

He said they are being penalised for “living with their parents”, while they “do not live off their parents”.

“A young person over the age of 23 years who makes a brave decision to return to full-time education needs to be supported and not punished,” the Galway East TD said.

“These rules totally contradict government policy in relation to upskilling and seeking educational qualifications to further progress their careers.

“The rules as they exist mean many mature students are denied financial supports and this is a deterrent to going back to education.”