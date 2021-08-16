The sheep trade is starting on a positive note this week, with factories moving to increase base quotes by 10c/kg from last week.

Last week, factories moved to decrease prices by up to 20c/kg; however, very tight supplies, coupled with a continuing strong demand, seem to have forced factories’ hands into increasing prices once again.

Looking at the quotes on offer, Kildare Chilling leads the way with a base price of €6.10/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus – up 10c/kg from last week.

Similarly, Irish Country Meats (ICM) has also moved to increase its base price by 10c/kg and is now on €5.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

Meanwhile, Kepak Athleague remains off the table with a quote.

Going by reports, top prices for lambs are ranging anywhere from €6.20 to €6.40/kg.

Looking at the ewe trade, quotes range from €3.20/kg up to €3.30/kg.

As demand remains strong, top prices for ewes continue to hit €3.40-3.50/kg – with reports of even up to €3.60/kg being secured.

‘Supplies fierce tight’

Speaking about the sheep trade at present, Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said: “Fierce tight supplies are giving factories no choice but to increase prices for lambs.

“Prices this week are up 10c/kg from last week. Top prices for lambs are now hitting as high as €6.30-6.40/kg.

“One thing I would say is any farmers with heavy lambs, I would be inclined to go to the mart with them. There is a better chance of getting a few extra euro there I believe anyway.

“Similarly, any nice ewe lambs should be going to the mart. There’s great demand amongst farmers for nice ewe lambs, so if you have any, the mart is the place for them.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 610c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

ICM: 590c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: