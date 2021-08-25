An appeal for information has been launched after a trailer and cement mixer was stolen from a yard in Bunclody, Co. Wexford.

The appeal has been made by Handcrafted Frames in Enniscorthy, who said that the items are of sentimental value to the family.

The trailer in question (pictured) is a single-axle blue handmade trailer.

The cement mixer is described as an older style petrol cement mixer with orange handles.

Handcrafted Frames has offered a reward to get the stolen items back.

Anyone with information should contact Bunclody Garda Station or Handcrafted Frames.

Theft prevention advice

Farm security is an often overlooked – but nonetheless important – aspect of daily life for farmers across the country.

However, it’s no harm to brush up on one’s levels of security and know what to look out for.

With this in mind, here are some tips courtesy of “Farm Security Crime Prevention Advice”, compiled by An Garda Síochána and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

First up, are a number of “dos” and “don’ts” recommended by the two organisations.

Do:

Make a record of vehicle make, colour and registration number of strangers when they call to your farm;

Note the general description of caller(s) height, accent, gait, nationality, hair colour, eye colour, tattoos, etc;

Contact your local Garda Station as soon as possible;

Mark all your property with your unique personal ID;

Keep a record of serial numbers to cross reference;

Consider installing a tracking system on your equipment.

Meanwhile, farmers are urged not to do the following:

Buy machinery, trailers, tractors, quads, ride-on mowers, etc. from strangers; or

Pay cash for goods.

Farmers are urged to note that no receipt means no guarantee.

In addition, if you are in possession of stolen goods you may be liable to prosecution, the advice warns.

In terms of best practice for the farmhouse, the two bodies recommend that farmers consider appropriate good quality locks, bolts and bars on doors and windows.

