Five tips surmising “simple but effective” farm theft prevention advice have been provided by members of An Garda Síochána as the autumn beckons and nights begin to stretch.

The tips were offered by Gardaí based in the Meath division, ranging from farmyard access and community alert to tracking systems and gadgets.

Under the heading “simple but effective farm theft prevention advice”, the Gardaí advised:

Store tools and machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse; Restrict access to your farmyard; Consider installing an alarm and CCTV; Consider joining a Community Alert scheme; and Look into GPS tracking systems.

Going into more detail in each of these points on preventing rural crime, the Meath Gardaí first said:

“Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse. Consider well-built structure and connect to alarm.

“Photograph machinery and tools, keep a detailed record of make, serial number and colour. Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.

For firearms storage, the law enforcement authority advises farmers to use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall.

On the next point of restricting access to your farmyard, the Garda division recommends to install gates and fix them to sturdy concrete or metal posts.

Keep these locked and consider appropriate signage such as “private property”, the force adds.

Looking next at installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house, the Garda division says:

“Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.”

Consider joining a Community Alert scheme or starting your own, the authority suggests.

Finally, the division notes that there are “some effective and reasonably priced GPS tracking systems for trailers and ATV on the market”, adding that farmers may find it worthwhile to research and consider buying them.