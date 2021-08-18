A tractor was seized by members of An Garda Síochána in the “sunny south-east” of the country this week, at a checkpoint operated in Co. Wexford.

The tractor in question – a Ford 8630 – was taken by Gardaí due to the fact that it had never been taxed, local members said.

In a short statement on the matter this morning (Wednesday, August 18), Gardaí based in the Wexford division said:

“Gardaí from the Wexford Divisional Roads Policing Unit (RPU) conducting a checkpoint in Clongeen recently seized this tractor as it was never taxed.

In addition, the Garda post noted that a yellow van was also seized “as it was dangerously defective having two excessively worn tyres, the Certificate of Roadworthiness and tax were also expired”.

“Please ensure your vehicle is road legal before you take to the road,” the Garda statement concluded.

According to VRT Ireland, the annual tax for a general haulage tractor is €333, while tax for an agricultural tractor is less than a third of this, at €102 per year.

Either way, taking a fine and impound fee into consideration, the owner would face a costly bill to get the tractor back.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 4X4 in Co. Cork will face court after being caught without the required licence and over the speed limit for a vehicle towing a trailer.

Gardaí in Cork stopped the vehicle on the M8, near Fermoy, yesterday (Tuesday, August 17).

The vehicle was found to be traveling at 113kph. However, the speed limit when towing a trailer – regardless of what type of trailer – is 80kph.

The driver was issued with a speeding ticket by Mitchelstown Roads Policing Unit. It subsequently transpired that the driver did not have the relevant licence and will face a day in court.