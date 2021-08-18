The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine carried out 885 inspections of animal feedingstuffs in 2020, according to its Annual Report 2021.

The department is the central authority responsible for the enforcement of EU legislation regarding animal feedingstuffs.

According to the annual report, a “prerequisite for safe food is safe animal feed” and consequently the animal feed sector is heavily regulated and controlled within the EU.

The aim of the legislation is to ensure that feedingstuffs do not pose a risk to animal or public health, meet the prescribed minimum standards and are accurately labelled and fully traceable.

Audits and inspections

DAFM carries out a risk-based official control programme that is implemented through inspections, audits and sampling of feedingstuffs at all stages of the feed chain, including importation, storage, manufacture, trade and farm level.

According to the department, feed samples are subject to a broad range of analyses to verify the safety of feed and also to verify the accuracy of labelling information.

The annual report states that in 2020, a total of 885 inspections/audits were performed.

The majority of non-compliances identified during official controls related to deficiencies in the Feed Business Operators’ HACCP plans, comprising 31% of the total number of non compliances.

Advertisement

Other non compliances identified related to general hygiene (32%); labelling (13%); and traceability (9%).

Feed Business Operators were informed of the non compliances identified, and the department has said that these have all been followed up.

Samples of animal feedingstuffs

1,430 official control samples of animal feed were taken in 2020 and sent to laboratories for over 10,000 analyses, including undesirable substances, processed animal protein, chemical and microbiological contaminants.

Over 90% of all tests carried out on official samples related to feed safety.

Where results indicated the presence of contaminants / undesirable substances, appropriate action was taken so that affected batches were withdrawn/recalled.

In addition, 1% of official samples reported out-of-tolerance for qualitative properties.

Animal feed exports

There was a 20% increase in the numbers of feed export certificates issued in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the annual report. Year No. of export certs No. of countries 2019 1,546 58 2020 1,854 64 Source: DAFM

Irish manufactured animal feed products are exported to 65 countries, including Japan and China.