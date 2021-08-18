Four people have been taken to hospital after two cars were in collision with a cow on the N18 just outside Cratloe in Co. Clare last night (August 17).

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí said:

“Gardaí attended a road traffic incident on the N18, Cratloe, shortly after 11:00p.m last night.

“Two cars are understood to have collided with a cow.

“Two males in their 40s and two females, one in their 40s and the other in their 30s were taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries.

“The animal died at the scene from its injuries and was removed from the area by animal collection services.”

Collision in Roscommon

In another collision involving livestock a number of calves were killed after a car was involved in a collision with livestock on a road in Co. Roscommon.

The incident occurred on August 11, on the N61, near the village of Lecarrow.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon at approximately 10:30p.m yesterday, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“Three calves were killed in the course of this incident.

“No injuries were reported by any occupants of the car as a result of this collision,” the Garda representative added.