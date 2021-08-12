A number of calves have been killed after a car was involved in a collision with livestock on a road in Co. Roscommon this week.

The incident occurred last night (Wednesday, August 11) on the N61, near the village of Lecarrow.

Confirming the news to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon at approximately 10:30p.m yesterday, Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“Three calves were killed in the course of this incident.

“No injuries were reported by any occupants of the car as a result of this collision,” the Garda representative added.

In other news, an appeal for information has been made after 36 calves went missing from a field in north Co. Kilkenny in recent days.

The animals are suspected to have been stolen following extensive searches of the region, with An Garda Síochána notified, owner of the animals David Millea told Agriland.

The calves went missing from a field beside the yard of an out-farm located in the Three Castles area of the county, not far from Kilkenny town, on Friday morning (August 6).

The group comprises 19 Friesian heifer calves and 17 Aberdeen Angus calves, both male and female.

A dark green coloured Volkswagen van with a UK registration was seen in the area on Friday morning, with the owner asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information that may be of assistance is asked to get in touch with Kilkenny Garda Station, which can be reached on: 056-7775000 or online here.