Driving a tractor is an essential part of the business for most modern farmers around the country – but, should you need to drive on a public road, is your tractor road suitable by law?

In this article, the things you need to check to ensure your tractor can be driven on public roads are explored, using advice provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

First off, to state the obvious, if you use an agricultural tractor on a public road, it must be licenced, taxed and insured, with proper vehicle lighting fitted.

However, more is needed to ensure you stay on the right side of the law.

All tractors used in a public place must be fitted with safety frames. The purpose of the frame is to protect the driver from being crushed underneath if the tractor overturns.

In addition, this frame must comply with approved standards. This includes vintage tractors travelling the roads. It is up to the owner or driver to fit a safety cab.

Next, turning to when the tractor is in use, the RSA stresses that tractor drivers must carefully transport loose material such as silage, slurry, sand or gravel, so that the material does not spill onto a public road and cause a crash.

Loads of lime or other dusty materials, offal or other offensive material must be fully covered with a tarpaulin, the authority adds.

Farmers using agricultural tractors and trailers to haul agricultural produce must not:

Use exceptionally high frames on trailers which could endanger the stability,steering and braking of an agricultural tractor and trailer combination; or

Exceed the maximum legally permissible combination weight or the design gross vehicle weight.

A tractor used in a public place must obey the laws governing road traffic. If you are driving a tractor, you should keep left to let faster traffic pass.

Your driving mirror must provide an adequate view of the road behind you. Do not carry a passenger unless the machine is equipped to carry one.

Further rules relating to various aspects of agricultural vehicles, such as lighting requirements, weight and dimension requirements, and speed disc requirements, among others, are now in place, the authority concludes.

