Tractors towing trailers around farms is an essential part of every-day life for most farmers and operators – but when you drive with these onto a public road, stricter rules apply.

In this article, rules for driving a tractor and trailer on public roads are explored, using advice provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

First off, it’s important to establish how much weight you can tow. The first port of call is to check the tractor manufacturer’s plate, which should list maximum weights. Source: RSA

This manufacturer’s plate is usually located in the cab, under the driver’s seat or over the brake pedal. However, this may vary depending on the brand and manufacturer.

You should also check the trailer for an authorisation plate, which should be located on the side of the drawbar, near the front of the trailer.

If you have both plates, you must adhere to the lesser of the two weights, the RSA says. All agricultural tractor and trailers first registered on or after January 1, 2016, must have a manufacturer’s plate fitted.

Where a tractor does not have a manufacturer’s plate, the authority warns “You are limited to towing a trailer with a DGVW [design gross vehicle weight] of not more than three times the tractor’s unladen weight” as specified by the manufacturer.

“Alternatively you can contact the manufacturer or authorised distributor to have one fitted,” the road safety body notes.

In terms of what a trailer can carry, you should take the trailer’s unladen weight and subtract this from its maximum permitted weight. Authorisation plate. Source: RSA

Where drivers have no means of weighing trailers when laden, the RSA advises to establish the unladen weight of the trailer from its manufacturer or distributor. Alternatively, one can have it weighed and determine its volumetric carrying capacities (that is, the length by width by height of the goods-carrying area of the trailer in metre).

The driver should multiply the volumetric carrying capacity by the density of the crop being carried. The authority recommends contacting your local agricultural adviser who will assist with various crop densities.

Next you should add the figure to the trailer’s unladen weight. This will give an estimate of laden weight of trailer in kilograms.

To weigh a trailer, you can contact your local authority to find the nearest weighbridge in the area.

For those interested in learning more, further information on road safety regulations can be found on the RSA website here.