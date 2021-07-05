While virtually all farmers are well accustomed to driving their tractors and agricultural machinery around their farms, when you drive with these onto a public road, stricter rules apply – with lighting and visibility essential in keeping on the right side of the law.

In this article, regulations on the lighting and visibility regulations on tractors and agricultural vehicles on public roads are explored, using advice provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

First off, the authority highlights that tractors and farm machines must be equipped with full lighting systems – that is to say: side lamps; head lamps; rear lamps; stop lamps; direction indicators; amber beacons and number plate lighting.

This applies at all times and not just during lighting up hours, the RSA stresses.

Turning next to agri trailers and towed equipment, the authority says that these implements must also be quipped with side lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, indicators and number plate lighting.

In addition, a trailer or implement should be fitted with a marker lamp on its right-hand side if, when coupled with a tractor, the total length of both is more than 10m.

Agri trailers with a design gross vehicle weight (DGVW) of more than 3,500kg should also be fitted with reflective rear markings. Again, if when paired with a tractor the total length is over 10m long, such trailers must also have reflective side markings.

A rear marking stating “Long Vehicle” must be fitted to vehicle combinations of more than 13m long – however, this and the reflective marking requirement do not apply to equipment that can carry more than three times their own unladen weight such as slurry tankers, fertiliser or manure spreaders, grain chaser bins, etc.

Vintage machinery – that is, machinery manufactured 30 years ago – are exempt from having to be equipped with a “full lighting system” – provided that they are being used during daylight hours only. This also applies to the trailers they tow, the RSA says.

All tractors are required to be fitted with a flashing amber beacon – and have it switched on when in use – since January 1, 2016. However, again, vintage vehicles do not require beacons if they are only taking part in vintage rallies or displays.

Where trailers built pre-1980 have lights fitted, one must keep the lighting and reflectors well maintained “in a clean and efficient condition so they can be used at any time”.

In the case of interchangeable towable equipment that have no lights – such as balers, sprayers and grass rakes – the RSA says these implements “only need lights if, when attached to a tractor, it blocks the lighting and reflectors fitted to the front or rear of the tractor itself”.

Trailers and towed equipment also require number plate lighting, unless they are vintage, it was added. Image source: Shane Casey

To ensure compliance with the revised lighting and visibility standards, introduced in 2016, the RSA says:

“You should contact the original manufacturer or authorised Irish distributor. If the original manufacturer is no longer in business, you could contact an alternative manufacturer of similar equipment.

“They may be able to examine the vehicle and advise what work is required if any to achieve compliance.”