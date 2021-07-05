European citizens believe climate change to be the “single most serious problem facing the world”, according to a new Eurobarometer survey.

26,669 people took part in the survey and the results show that over a quarter, 29%, chose either climate change (18%), deterioration of nature (7%) or health problems due to pollution (4%) as the most serious problems facing the world.

Nearly a third of respondents specifically in Ireland (31%) consider climate change to be the single most serious problem, a much higher proportion than the EU average.

Climate change ranks well ahead of any other problem in Ireland, compared to 2019 when it was the second most mentioned problem behind poverty, hunger and lack of drinking water.

Actions to fight climate change

90% of Europeans feel that greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced to a minimum while offsetting remaining emissions to make the EU climate-neutral by 2050.

A majority (64%) of EU citizens are already taking individual climate actions and are consciously making sustainable choices in their daily lives.

96% of respondents have taken at least one specific action to fight climate change, notably reducing and recycling waste (75%) and cutting down on consumption of disposable items whenever possible (59%).

Almost one-third have taken action by adjusting their dietary habits, specifically buying and eating more organic food (32%) and buying and eating less meat (31%).

In Ireland specifically, 40% consider the carbon footprint of food purchases and sometimes adapt shopping accordingly compared to the EU average of 16%.

When asked who is responsible for tackling climate change, EU citizens underlined the need for structural reform to accompany individual action, pointing to national governments (63%), business and industry (58%) and the EU (57%).

Close to three-quarters of respondents in Ireland (74%, largely above the EU average of 63%) believe that the national government is responsible for tackling climate change.

Over 80% feel that clean energies should receive more public financial support, even if this leads to a reduction in subsidies for fossil fuels.

Over nine in 10 respondents in Ireland (94%, compared with the EU average of 90%) feel that the EU economy should be climate-neutral by 2050.

Support for climate action ‘remains high’

Executive vice-president for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said that despite the pandemic and the economic hardship Europeans are facing, “support for climate action remains high”.

“Europeans recognize the long-term risks posed by the climate and biodiversity crises, and expect industry, governments and the EU to take action,” he said.

“The numbers in this survey serve as a rallying call for politicians and businesses.

“For the European Commission, they provide added motivation to finalise the ‘Fit for 55‘ legislation that we’ll present later this month to make sure we reach our climate targets.”