The Animal Welfare Grant Programme for Registered Animal Charities for 2021 has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalgoue this afternoon (Monday, July 5), the minister invited applications from registered animal charities providing animal welfare services in Ireland.

In launching the application process that minister said: “My department invites applications for the grant programme for 2021 in recognition of Ireland’s strong, active voluntary sector dedicated to animal welfare.

“The staff and volunteers from animal welfare organisations show incredible commitment to preventing animal welfare issues arising in the first place, and when they do, protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals.

Highlighting the “high priority” given to animal welfare by the department, the minister noted that funding of €3.2 million was announced for 101 animal welfare organisations last December.

Advertisement

The minister added:

“My department has recently undertaken a review of our support system for animal welfare charities to ensure alignment with animal welfare policies, objectives and priorities outlined in the new Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025.”

The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is Friday, July 23, 2021. Further details, including application form, are available here.

All applicants must be registered with the Charities Regulator, the department concluded.