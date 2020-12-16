‘Record funding’ of over €3 million announced for animal welfare organisations

Record funding of €3.2 million for 101 animal welfare organisations around the country was announced today (Wednesday, December 16) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

While announcing the funding, the minister noted that 2020 has been a “particularly challenging year for the charity sector”.

Minister McConalogue also reiterated the commitment in the Programme for Government to increase funding in the coming years for animal welfare funding.

The department is fully committed to reviewing the model and its underlying policy objectives, with a view to doubling the funding available within two years.

‘”We are particularly fortunate in Ireland to have a strong, active voluntary sector dedicated to animal welfare. The staff and volunteers from the organisations in receipt of today’s funding in every county across Ireland show incredible commitment to protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals,” he added.

Minister McConalogue also acknowledged the work of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), as well as smaller local organisations.

He urged anyone concerned with incidents of animal cruelty or neglect to contact his department.

TB stakeholder agreement

This isn’t the only announcement of significance Minister McConalogue has made today, after earlier stating that “broad stakeholder agreement” had been reached for a new TB eradication strategy.

“Thanks to the efforts of all stakeholders, we now have an agreed road-map to eradication which should see bovine TB levels reduced significantly in the coming years,” he said earlier today.

While bovine TB disease is low relative to historical levels, TB herd incidence and reactor numbers have been gradually increasing. The pace of deterioration has accelerated in 2020.