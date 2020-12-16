LEADER Food Initiative gets green light for 2021…with higher aid rates

The LEADER Food Initiative, which provides funding support for new and existing artisan, micro and small food producers, will continue next year during the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) transition period, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Announcing the news, the minister said: “This important programme will continue next year.”

There will be an increase in the maximum rate of aid from 50% to 75% in line with changes to LEADER generally.

The €15 million LEADER Food Initiative, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the Rural Development Programme, will continue to support new and existing food and beverage producers in areas such as: (1) market development; (2) competitiveness; and (3) innovation.

A new call for applications will be launched in 2021, following on from an initial €5 million call in 2018, for which approvals have been issued.

The maximum amount of funding permitted is €200,000 per project.

Advertisement

The minister said: “This decision ensures that continued funding will be available to assist small food producers to develop new food offerings, new routes to sell their produce and to support the rural economy at this critical time.

Minister McConalogue added: “I would encourage small food producers to develop their plans now, to be ready to apply when the next round of applications opens in April 2021.”

The Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, commented:

The LEADER Food Initiative can provide supports to suppliers of local food markets, which play an important role in showcasing local food produce from local farmers, growers and food producers.