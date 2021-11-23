President of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan has welcomed the bill to recommence the harvesting of horticultural peat, which was published today (Tuesday, November 23).

The bill seeks to introduce a single-step system for the licensing of horticultural peat harvesting. It will be “instrumental in helping ease the pressure” on the horticulture industry, the IFA said.

Cullinan acknowledged the efforts of Senator Regina Doherty and Senator Robbie Gallagher in bringing the bill forward.

IFA Irish Hardy Nursery Stock Association chairman Val Farrell said as it stands, the future of the horticulture sector “is in jeopardy” as the industry is “left with no alternative” but to import peat from the Baltic regions for the domestic market.

“Importing peat will have lasting consequences for the sector. Already, it has resulted in hugely increased costs,” Farrell said.

“This in turn will have a real impact on the competitiveness of Ireland’s sustainable horticulture sector.

“Along with the carbon footprint associated with transport, this Baltic peat can shrink at twice the rate of Irish peat, thus emitting more carbon.

Advertisement

“The final report from the peat consultation group is still outstanding. It was received by Minister Malcolm Noonan over a month ago. IFA is calling for this report to be published immediately.

“The government must now work together to put an end to this travesty.

“This bill, once enacted, will have a positive impact on the sector; help protect jobs; and put an end to the importation of peat.

“All political parties must support the bill and ensure it is enacted without delay.”