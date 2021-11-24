Ballybay Mart manager Mattie Gilliland has today, Wednesday, November 24, confirmed to Agriland that livestock sales are set to resume at Ballybay Mart.

The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) had temporarily suspended the licence for the mart in Co. Monaghan on Tuesday, November 16, ahead of its weekly sheep sale.

The PSRA did not confirm the reason for the suspension but it was understood to be related to finances at the time.

In an interview with Agriland today , Gilliland said: “It’s great news that we are back up and running.

“Our bank account had been frozen and it’s now back operating so farmers who have cheques from the mart can cash them as normal again.”

The new manager emphasised the mart will be operating a strict ‘pay on the day’ policy and no credit will be given to buyers.

Sales will resume this coming Friday night (November 26) at Ballybay Mart with weanlings and suckler cows. The sale will get underway at 6:30p.m.

The cattle sale will take place on Saturday (November 27) with bullocks, heifers, cull cows and calves getting underway at 11:00a.m.

The mart’s sale of dairy stock will take place next Wednesday (December 1).

He explained that the mart will be run under the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) strict guidelines.

Continuing, he said: “It’s great news here in Ballybay, the town is delighted and local farmers are delighted.”

Gilliland expressed his thanks to farmers who were affected by the licence suspension “for being so patient and understanding” of the mart’s situation while the licence was suspended.

PSRA statement on Ballybay Mart

The PRSA has told Agriland in a statment: “The authority can confirm that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, pursuant to Section 64(4) of the Property Services (Regulation) Act 2011, it made an application on an ex-parte basis to the High Court for an interim order to suspend the licence of Corcaghan Co-operative Agriculture & Dairy Society Limited trading as Ballybay Livestock Sales.

“The High Court granted the application, which suspended Ballybay Mart’s licence until November 23, 2021, at which time, both parties would appear before the court for further consideration.

“At the subsequent hearing of November 23, 2021, President of the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine, granted Ballybay Mart’s application to have the licence suspension lifted, provided the mart agreed to a number of conditions put forward by the PSRA in order to protect current and potential clients of the mart.

“Accordingly, while Ballybay Mart’s licence is no longer suspended, it is subject to the oversight of High Court by reason of certain undertakings voluntarily given to the court.

“The matter was adjourned to December 14, 2021,” the statement concluded.