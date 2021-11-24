New housing measures are to be introduced as part of the Avian Influenza ‘bird flu’ Prevention Zone in Northern Ireland (NI) from November 29, Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots has announced.

The decision to introduce a housing order in NI follows the confirmation of 17 cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 across Great Britain (GB) and two cases in a commercial turkey flock and a second poultry flock in Co. Monaghan.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officials have also confirmed the presence of Avian Influenza in two wild birds retrieved from the Belfast Waterworks site earlier this week.

Disease control zones have been put in place around all infected premises to mitigate against onward disease spread.

Mitigation measures for bird flu

Under the new housing measures all bird keepers in NI will be legally required to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds and follow strict biosecurity measures.

This applies to owners of pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.

Announcing the decision to introduce a housing order, Minister Poots said: “I took the decision to introduce the new housing measures in order to try to prevent an incursion of avian influenza into the poultry flock in Northern Ireland.

“It is now a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds. This decision was based on sound expert advice and in consultation with industry.

“This decision to house is an additional step to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) introduced on November 17, and another necessary precautionary measure requiring all bird keepers to keep their birds housed,” the minister added.

“Since my decision to introduce the housing order, we have now discovered avian flu in two wild birds in Belfast – that tells us unequivocally that the disease is already here and in our wild bird population.”

The minister noted that keeping it out of the commercial flocks is now down to the poultry sector and the measures they take to keep the disease out.

“Adhering to, and constant review of, all biosecurity measures is the best weapon we have to avoid an incursion,” he added.

Guidelines for biosecurity in NI

To assist all bird keepers in complying with the new rules, DAERA has developed a biosecurity self-assessment tool.

If Avian Influenza were to enter the NI flock, DAERA has said it would have a significant and devastating impact on the poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.

Poultry and captive bird keepers are advised to be vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and any wild birds, and seek prompt advice from their vet if they have any concerns.

They can help prevent avian flu by maintaining good biosecurity on their premises, including: