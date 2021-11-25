The Massey Ferguson 7S series of tractors span the upper end of the mid range bracket, with machines starting at 155hp and stretching up to the 200hp mark.

With the introduction of the latest 210hp model to the range, the company has broken through that ceiling and creates an overlap with the 8S series which starts at 205hp.

The new 7S.210, however, retains the compact dimensions and 6.6L six-cylinder AGCO power engine of its four siblings in the 7S line up.

Horses for courses

Massey Ferguson is making a clear distinction between the two series of models. The 7S series remain light and manoeuvrable offering a good power to weight ratio.

Meanwhile , the heavier framed 8S tractors are aimed at customers who require a robust tractor upon which to mount heavy implements that demand a high power input.

The company also stresses that this does not mean the new tractor is a little delicate for the rough and tumble of farm life. Noting that it is quite capable of handling large loads on the road.

It has a 14t gross vehicle weight and 44.5t gross combination weight. Limits which are sufficient to fulfill any transport operation likely to be encountered within general agriculture.

Massey 7S gets VT as standard

The engine is said to be responsive and delivers a maximum power of 210hp with an extra 10hp boost if required. There is 860Nm of torque available in all applications, this may be boosted to 925Nm at 1,500rpm, when needed.

The company’s Dyna-VT Super ECO Variable transmission is fitted as standard. This is claimed to offer optimum control and excellent economy, a road speed of 40km/hr being possible at just 1,450rpm.

Controls common to both spec levels

There are two levels of specification available – Exclusive and Efficient. Both include the new Multipad lever and control armrest which is linked to the seat.

This ISOBUS-compatible controller concentrates many of the control functions into one area. These include the linkage control rocker switch, cruise settings, driving mode pre-sets and MF Guide activation.

The cab has a new air conditioning system which can reduce the temperature by an extra 4C°. An air suspended seat is also new with a heating option and improved ventilation.

The seat also has dynamic damping system with lateral stability suspension that responds automatically to the severity of the bumps.

Comfort and connectivity with Massey

To increase comfort further there is a suspended front axle, plus mechanical cab suspension on Efficient models. The Exclusive versions, however, enjoy an active mechanical system.

The Datatronic 5 system manages all the tractor functions. It also has ISOBUS and GPS signal connectivity, enabling it to run the MF Technologies Precision Farming suite.

Included in this are MF Guide as well as MF Section Control. This latter now operates up to 96 sections to increase precision, reduce overlaps and target inputs with variable rate applications using MF Rate Control.