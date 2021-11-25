Three new measures under the new eco-scheme will be made available to farmers to choose from, Agriland has learned.

The original proposal set out five measures under the eco-scheme.

The three new measures are:

Soil sampling and liming – aimed at improving soil fertility. This action can be chosen once every three years in line with Teagasc guidance regarding intervals between soil samples being taken;

Enhanced Crop Diversification – where a farmer has a crop diversification requirement, they plant a break crop (beans, peas, oilseed rape or oats) as their second or third crop. Where a farmer has a 2-crop requirement, the break crop must account for at least 25% of the arable area. Where a farmer has a 3-crop requirement, the break crop must also account for at least 25% of the arable area;

Sowing of a Multi Species Sward – on at least 6% of eligible hectares in the year the farmer selects this agricultural practice as one of his/her two eco-scheme actions.

It is expected that farmers will still have to select two options from the now eight that are available.

However, the department is proposing amendments to these, as highlighted below

At present, the five options look like this:

Space for Nature – at least 7% of a farmer’s holding must be devoted to biodiversity, habitats or landscape features, building on the 4% requirement for all farmers already set under CAP;

extensive Livestock Production – this will promote traditional grassland farming practices at extensive animal stocking rates. To qualify, the stocking rate over the previous year must be between a minimum (0.15 LU/hectare) and a maximum (proposed as 1.5 LU/hectare) value;

Limiting Chemical Nitrogen Usage – this will promote low usage of chemical nitrogen. To qualify the farmer must not exceed a certain level of chemical nitrogen (proposed as 73kg per hectare) across their holding in the year of Eco-Scheme participation;

Planting of Native Trees – this will promote planting of native trees. To qualify the farmer must plant at least three trees per eligible hectare in the year of Eco-Scheme participation;

Use of a GPS-controlled fertiliser spreader – this will promote the use of precision machinery for application of chemical fertiliser, thereby reducing inputs while also reducing environmental and climate impact.

Amendments

For two of these measures, amendments has been proposed whereby farmers can go above the requirements of one measure and then not be required to pick a second measure, and still get the full eco-scheme payment as if they had taken two measures.

So, for the Space for Nature measure requiring a certain percentage of the land to be non-productive areas, farmers that devote 10% of their land to this purpose (the minimum figure being 7%) will not be required to pick a second action.

Similarly, for the native tree, where the minimum number of trees to be planted is 3/ha, a farmer who plants 6/ha in a scheme year will not have to select a second measure that year.

A further amendment has been made to this measure that would allow farmers to plant 1m of hedgerow per hectare instead of plant three trees per hectare. In this case, a farmer planting 6m/ha of hedgerow will not be required to take a second measure to receive the full eco-scheme payment.

This will also apply to the hedgerows aspect of this measure. So where a farmer elects to plant hedgerows instead of trees, and plant 2m of hedgerow instead of just one, this will fulfil requirements under the scheme without selecting a second measure.

Advertisement

However, opting to take only one of these measures and exceeding its minimum requirements, rather than doing two options, this would only apply for one year.

In other words, the farmer would have to decide year-on-year (for the five-year lifetime of the scheme) if he wishes to take one of these measure or take two as was originally envisaged in the draft strategic plan.

It also appears the department is considering – in consultation with the European Commission – to allow farmers who take the tree planting measure to plant enough trees in the first scheme year to meet their targets under that measure.

So in other words, if this came to fruition, a farmer could, in one year, plant a number of trees equal to three (or six) per hectare, multiplied by the number of hectares in the scheme, multiplied by five scheme years, and have his obligation under that measure for the five years completed.

However, such an amendment is not yet officially proposed, it is understood.

The GPS-controlled fertiliser spreading measure is also being amended to include GPS-controlled sprayers where they are used to apply liquid fertiliser and/or plant protection products.

Some Farm organisations are also thought be to be calling on the department to introduce some kind of exemption to this measure so that not all fertiliser would have to be spread this way in a given year, particular less intensive farmers with less frequent spreading.

Finally, an amendment will be made to the chemical nitrogen limiting measure, so that the previous limit of 73kg/ha will now only be the lower figure of several limits, depending on a farmer’s stocking rate, as determined by kilograms of organic nitrogen (N)