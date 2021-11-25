Marteye is set to host the elite dairy sale at the Cremona dairy auction which will take place in the town of Cremona just outside Milan, Italy.

The Irish company which has previously only operated in Ireland and UK, has secured its first auction in mainland Europe.

Cremona elite dairy sale

The Cremona auction will take place on Friday, November 26 at 5:00p.m in Ireland and the UK and 6:00p.m in Italy.

The auction will contain heifers, embryos and pregnancies from a number of different breeds, with a quick glance through the catalogue allowing buyers see the high quality stock that is on offer.

Agriland has been taking a closer look at some of the lots that are on offer at this sale.

Lot 4 – La Portea DOC Teen Katie

Starting with lot 4 La Portea DOC Teen Katie, she is sired by the well-known Woodcrest King Doc ET.

She comes from five generations of EX that go back to Helmcrest Champion Tabby (EX94), a show cow who also gave progeny with high production records.

Sire: Woodcrest King Doc ET;

Dam: La Portea Mogul (VG 89);

Date of birth: 22/4/2021 (7 months of age).

Pictured is La Portea Mogul, she is La Portea DOC Teen Katie dam

Image source:Marteye

Lot 21 – C.M.E Chief Anna

Lot 21 C.M.E Chief Anna, she comes from 10 generations of excellent cows.

Her Dam Anna Lena 39 ET was absolute reserve at the 2019 Dairy Show and best udder adult cows.

Sire: Stantons Chief ET;

Dam: Anna Lena 39 ET (EX 92);

Date of birth: 26/5/2021 (6 months of age).

Pictured is Anna Lena 39 the dam of C.M.E Chief Anna

Image source: Marteye

Lot 29 – Mura Jordy Diana Red ET

Lot 29 is Mura Jordy Diana Red ET, she brings together two branches of Red genetics.

Her sire Defiant is a Braxton x Goldwyn from the Debutante Rae family; the dam goes back as far as Clover-Mist Regina EX92, a Jubilant granddaughter of D-R-A August EX96.

Sire: Scintific B Defiant ET;

Dam: Cruce AM Armani Srose Losta ET (VG 85);

Date of birth: 15/1/2020 (22 months of age).

A spokesperson for Marteye stated: “It is the best catalogue of dairy animals they had ever seen offered for sale.”

“There has already been a number of Irish buyers interested in some of the lots on offer and more was expected,” the spokesperson added.

The catalogue in full is available on Marteye, or to register for the sale, contact Marteye.