A group of Israeli veterinary inspectors have visited Ireland to view its cattle exporting facilities, sources have confirmed to Agriland.

While approval for export of cattle from Ireland to Israel is still a long way off, the inspection from the Israeli veterinary staff is ultimately the first stage in the process of getting approval to export cattle to the country.

The Israeli inspection took place a number of weeks ago and no further movement is expected on the approval procedure until after Christmas.

The country already imports a significant number of cattle from other countries such as Portugal and Australia as well as a number of other countries in eastern Europe.

While the approval procedure is still only in the very early stages, buyers from the country are understood to be in the market for weanling bulls ranging from 350-400kgs from both dairy-bred dams as well as stronger suckler-bred weanling bulls.

Libyan exports

Meanwhile, in other cattle export news, a Co. Cork-based cattle exporter has begun sourcing “up to 2,000” Friesian bulls for export to Libya.

The contract has been secured by Curzon Livestock and the consignment is set to leave from Cork in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Friesian bulls for Libya

The bulls being sought after by Curzon Livestock are required to weigh in the region of 300kg and 500kg, have no horns and be free from ringworm.

Farmers with suitable cattle who are interested in supplying bulls to Curzon Livestock should contact: 021 489 7881, to find out more.

Concluding, a spokesperson from the company has expressed confidence there will be further shipments of these type of cattle as well as others into the future and noted “2022 is shaping up to be a very good year for exports”.

The consignment is completely separate to another livestock exporter – Viastar – which earlier this week, announced it is seeking Friesian bulls for the Libyan market also.

Viastar is also seeking Friesian bulls of a particular specification for export to the Lybian market.

The bulls being sought after by Viastar are required to weigh over 400kgs, have no horns and be free from ringworm.

Farmers who have any queries or would like to find out more information can contact Viastar on: 087 6242979 or alternatively on: 087 3956282.

A spokesperson for Viastar has told Agriland the exporter is confident of further shipments of these type of cattle and others into the near future.