Chief executive officer (CEO) of Greencore, Patrick Coveney, is set to step down from his position in March 2022 after 14 years, the company has announced.

He will also resign from his role as director at the company as the Cork native confirmed that he will take up a senior leadership role in a different sector.

Greencore has announced that the search to find his successor has commenced and Coveney’s resignation will be effective from March 20 next year.

In line with the board’s existing contingency plan and pending the appointment of a new CEO, Gary Kennedy, non-executive chair, will take a more active role in the business.

He will assume the role of executive chair from March 31, 2022.

Chief commercial officer, Kevin Moore will assume the role of deputy chief executive with immediate effect.

Advertisement

In the intervening period, Coveney will continue to lead the executive team as CEO.

Commenting, Kennedy said:

“On behalf of the board, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Patrick for leading the business for the past 14 years and for transforming Greencore into the UK’s leading convenience food business. We wish him well in the future.

“We will commence a search process to appoint a new CEO immediately and we will update on progress in due course.”

Greencore will be announcing its FY21 results on Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021.