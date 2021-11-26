Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the commencement of advance payments under year five of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The minister has confirmed today (Friday, November 26) that a total of almost €16 million is now being paid to some 18,000 farmers participating in the scheme.

“These payments reflect the change to the reference year, bringing the reference year to the higher of either the farmers’ existing reference number or their 2017 sheep census return,” McConalogue explained.

Sheep Welfare Scheme reference year

“For those who joined as new entrants, the reference year is being updated to 2019.

“The change to the reference year better reflects the level of activity on participants’ farms given the passage of time since the introduction of the scheme in 2016.

“It will mean an increased payment for 11,500 farmers under the scheme and no one will see their payment being reduced because of this change.

“The extension of the scheme into 2022 and the change to the reference year reflects both my and this government’s commitment to the long-term viability of our sheep sector.”

He added that these advance payments at a rate of 5% of the full annual payment are “an important support to sheep farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions and provide a financial boost to the individual farmers and the wider rural economy”.

The balancing payments for the scheme will issue in the second quarter of 2022.

“I am also happy to confirm that in the recent budgetary process, I secured funding for an additional year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme, which will open in February 2022,” the minister added.

“As in previous years, there will be an opportunity for new entrants to sheep farming to join the scheme.”

In concluding, the minister urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department of Agriculture immediately in order to facilitate payment.