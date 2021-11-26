A survey of the veterinary (vet) profession in Ireland has identified major concerns in relation to working conditions, especially regarding work-life balance.

The findings of Veterinary Ireland’s Benchmark Survey 2020 revealed that such issues could undermine the long-term sustainability of veterinary and out-of-hours services, particularly in rural parts of the country.

Veterinary Ireland’s Benchmark Survey 2020 was presented to Veterinary Ireland members at the organisation’s AGM, taking place today. The AGM was officially opened by by Jackie Cahill, chair, Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture Food and the Marine.

Veterinary Ireland, in response, said it has set a key objective over the next five years to work towards improving the work-life balance of vets in Ireland.

Part of this includes seeking central funding from government to support the provision of out-of-hours services by the veterinary profession as is available to other professional groups – including specific supports for the provision of veterinary services in rural areas.

“The Veterinary Ireland survey provides an extraordinary amount of data on work and life as a vet in Ireland in the 21st century,” said Finbarr Murphy, chief executive of Veterinary Ireland.

“Some of the principal reasons given why vets would not choose a veterinary career again if they were back at career-choice stage, were poor work-life balance, poor wages, and poor working conditions including long working hours and ‘on-call’ arising from poor rotas,” he explained.

“It is incumbent on all stakeholders to work together to find meaningful ways to address these issues.”

“This is necessary to ensure the continuation of the high level of services available to the public while improving the work-life balance of the people working as vets,” he said.