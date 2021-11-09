The autumn dairy sales have begun, with early reports showing that high-quality stock with good pedigree are in high demand amongst farmers.

This trend has continued from the spring sales, which saw top prices being paid for the highest-quality stock.

Agriland spoke with Michael Taaffe of Taaffe Auctions to garner some insight into some of his recent sales.

Mohoncross

Starting with the Mohoncross herd sale for Jerry Hegarty, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, Michael gave Agriland the lowdown.

Starting with the freshly calved heifers and cows, Michael stated: “The top price for this section went to Lot 2, Mohoncross Clarissa 25, a terrific Woodcrest King Doc daughter.

“She is a potential fifth generation (EX) and sold for 3,450gns. Her calf was also on offer at the sale; sired by Walnutlawn Sidekick she sold for 920gns.”

Moving to the youngstock, springing heifers sold to top of 4,600gns and averaged 2,127gns for autumn and spring-calving heifers, according to Michael.

“Top Price was Lot 41, Mohoncross Meg 25 by Seagull-Bay MVP. This heifer is potential fourth generation (EX) and due February to Siemers Have It All.

“The group of autumn 2020-born heifers were outstanding in quality and sold to a top price of 3,300gns and returned an average of 1,617gns.

“Again, another great group of spring 2021-born heifers sold well and averaged 1,911gns with top price again in this section of 4,600gns, for another from the MEG family this time the choice of two Megs born February and both sired by Farnear Delta Lambda.”

Dunbanard sale

Moving to Dungannon Mart’s autumn dairy sale, held on Thursday, October 28, for Paul and Libby Dunn from the Dunbanard herd, with some guest entries also included.

Commenting on the sale, Michael stated that: “It was a brisk trade throughout all sections of the sale.

“Milk trade topped at 3,350gns for Lot 10, Dunbanard Apollo Wendy 2 (VG87). This fresh, second calver was giving 43L/day.

“Springing heifers topped at 5,500gns for Lot 51 Dunbanard Rager Doreen. This Ri-Val-Re Rager Red daughter sold due in December to Kenmore Triple Crown Red and is bred from the famous Kingstead Chief Adeen family.

“Bulling heifers were a lively trade and in this section, it was the two red and white heifers from the famous Tri-Day Ashlyn cow family that created the high prices.

“Selling at 5,350gns was Lot 67, the September-2020 born Dunbanard Crown Ashlyn Red.

“Not far behind was Lot 66 Dunbanard Triple Crown Ashlyn Red, from the same family and by the same sire, Kenmore Triple Crown Red. This heifer sold for 5,000gns,” Michael concluded.

Advertisement

Monamore sale

Next was the annual sale from the Monamore herd of Thomas, Rhona and James Kelly, held at Carnaross Mart on Saturday, October 30.

Again, Michael stated that the trade was brisk, with all sections of the sales seeing high demand.

Starting with the freshly-calved heifers and cows, they averaged 2,870gns, with the top price from this section of the sale being 4,100gns.

Moving to the autumn/winter-calving heifers, they averaged 2,460gns. This section of the sale achieved a top price of 2,750gns.

In terms of the spring-calving heifers; they averaged 2,164gns and saw a top price 2,750gns.

Finally, the heifer calves averaged 1,160gns, with a top price of 2,050gns achieved for this section of the sale.

Michael stated: “Top price on the day was Lot 23, Monamore Casp Raven, a freshly-calved heifer sold milking 36L and selling for 4,100gns.

“Sired by Claynook Casper and bred from the renowned RAVEN cow family originating at Markwell in the US. Her month-old heifer calf by Westcoast Yamaska sold for 2,050gns, going to Co. Kerry with her dam.” Lot 72 Monamore Allie 8

Source Taaffe Auctions

Embryo sale

Finally, over the Halloween weekend, Taaffe Auctions conducted its first online timed embryo sale with 16 of the 25 lots on offer being sold.

Commenting on the embryo sale, Michael stated: “Top price of €420/embryo was achieved for two different embryo combinations.

“First at €420 was Delta Lambda/Stantons Chief (sexed) embryos from Monamore Halo 7267 ET, a daughter of Delaberge Pepper from the renowned Cookiecutter MOM Halo cow family.

“Also selling at €420/embryo sired by De Broekhof Tolean Red (sexed) and out of Vekis NH DG Gerdy-PP*RC (GP-2YR-NL) who produced 11,645kg of milk at 4.00% fat 3.80% protein on her second lactation and bred from the Molenkamp Grietje cow family.”