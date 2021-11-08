A 30-day public consultation has opened on the draft environmental report associated with the proposed CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027.

Launched today (Monday, November 8) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, the consultation will be open from November 8 to December 8.

Following a presentation by the DAFM earlier today of the draft report to the CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee, Minister McConalogue said:

“I acknowledge, again, the invaluable contribution of all stakeholders, through the work of the CAP Consultative Committee, to date, and in other fora, to the development of the proposed CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027.

“This continuing commitment, combined with the government’s own commitment in the form of the national co-funding of the plan, which will bring overall expenditure to almost €10 billion over the period, exemplifies the shared endeavour we have been engaged in to support the development of the sector in an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable way.”

The report examines the potential environmental impacts of the CSP, both positive and negative, and, where potential threats are identified, outlines key mitigation measures and recommendations.

This period of public consultation provides stakeholders and all citizens with a further opportunity to express their views on the draft CSP along with the draft environmental report, including the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and an Appropriate Assessment (AA).

Members of the public and stakeholders may make submissions in two ways