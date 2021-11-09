Sixmilebridge Co-op Mart in Co. Clare, is set to host a special sale composed of “prime suckler stock” this Friday evening, November 12.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, the Sixmilebridge mart manager, Joe Clune, explained that the sale will consist primarily of three herds of suckler cows which will all be hosting clearance sales on the night.

Some of the lots that will be on offer at Friday night’s sale:





According to Clune, the farmers hosting the clearance sales are described as “top local suckler farmers”.

Some of the lots available on the night will include:

In-calf heifers;

In-calf cows;

Cows with calves at foot;

Breeding heifers;

Pedigree cows.

The sale will see a range of breeds on offer including: Limousin; Salers; Charolais and Simmental.





Clune outlined that the sale will see over 100 head of livestock on offer and noted “there will be something for anyone considering adding to an existing suckler herd or sourcing foundation cows”.

The sale will get underway this Friday evening at 5:30pm.

Advertisement

Fleckvieh sale

In other special sale news, the well-known farm based in Co. Westmeath belonging to David Clarke and more commonly known as ‘the Cows.ie farm’, hosted a rather unique on-farm sale of dairy heifers last Saturday, October 30.

The sale was ran in conjunction with MartEye and Ballyjamesduff Co-operative Livestock Mart Ltd. and featured a total of 82 in-calf heifers and 10 bulling heifers.

The heifers on offer at the sale were unique in appearance in the sense that they were all dairy heifers, with the appearance of an animal destined for the suckler herd.

The breed of heifers on offer at the sale are known as Fleckvieh and saw a 100% clearance on the day.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, the Cows.ie boss, David Clarke, outlined: “The event was a great success and had a 100% sell through of 92 animals.”

Continuing, Clarke said: “There was a great delivery on the Auction from auctioneer Tom Cox in conjunction with John Tevlin from Ballyjamesduff Mart.”

Clarke also described the online activity on the MartEye platform as “exceptional”.

As part of the sale and to promote the breed, three artificial insemination (AI) straws from a top-performing Fleckvieh bull were supplied complimentary to the buyer of each heifer.