A livestock business based in Co. Meath has confirmed to Agriland it is seeking Friesian bulls for a consignment which will be leaving the country at the end of the month.

Viastar is seeking Friesian bulls of a particular specification for export to the Lybian market at the end of November.

The bulls being sought after by Viastar are required to weigh over 400kgs, have no horns and be free from ringworm.

Farmers who have any queries or would like to find out more information can contact Viastar on: 087 6242979 or alternatively on: 087 7956282.

A spokesperson for Viastar has told Agriland the exporter is confident of further shipments of these type of cattle and others into the near future.

According to the latest Bord Bia figures, (up to the week ending October 23) there has been 4,928 head of cattle shipped to Libya so far this year.

Overall, live exports have tallied to 226,437 head of cattle – which is behind the same period in 2020 by 8,735 head or 3.7%, according to Bord Bia’s latest figures.

While many markets are behind on last year’s figures, Northern Ireland has bucked the trend to date this year with exports soaring by over 25% – up by over 12,700 head on last year’s levels to 63,170, according to Bord Bia’s latest figures.

Meanwhile, exports to the Netherlands and Spain are down by 0.7 and 8.3% respectively.

These countries traditionally buy high volumes of calves from the Irish dairy herd, in the mid and late Spring, however, in 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, levels of exports dropped significantly and have since failed to return to pre-Covid levels.

The total number of cattle exported this year to the Netherlands is running at over 48,000 head while Spain is at almost 70,000 head, according to Bord Bia’s latest figures.