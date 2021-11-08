Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced over €700,000 in funding to support 18 projects under the CLÁR programme.

The funding is part of a new Innovation Measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

The minister said that this measure is to support “innovative and bold ideas that will make a difference in communities across rural Ireland”.

CLÁR projects showing ‘depth of talent’

“The range of projects being awarded funding today shows the depth of talent, innovation and creativity that exists in rural Ireland,” Minister Humphreys said.

“Harnessing this resource is a key element of the government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in Our Rural Future.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting these projects to see first-hand the impact that they will have in rural towns and villages.”

As part of the competitive application process, a wide range of innovative proposals were received from community organisations and local authorities across the CLÁR areas, the minister said.

Some of the projects which have now been selected for funding include:

Co. Cork – Cork County Council – drone technology to assess areas in the event of a natural disaster, such as a flood, where the area can be hazardous to access – €21,355;

– Cork County Council – drone technology to assess areas in the event of a natural disaster, such as a flood, where the area can be hazardous to access – €21,355; Co. Kerry – Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick – cross-generational connection with youth action addressing IT poverty among older people in south Kerry – €50,000;

– Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, Cahersiveen Social Services and the University of Limerick – cross-generational connection with youth action addressing IT poverty among older people in south Kerry – €50,000; Co. Mayo – Newport Dark Sky Friendly Lighting Project – removing existing lighting from the Viaduct Bridge and church grounds and replacing it with ecologically friendly lights to enhance the nocturnal environment safely – €50,000;

– Newport Dark Sky Friendly Lighting Project – removing existing lighting from the Viaduct Bridge and church grounds and replacing it with ecologically friendly lights to enhance the nocturnal environment safely – €50,000; Co. Galway – Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán Teo – establishment of Ireland’s first Gaeltacht Retrofit Co-op – €50,000.

Today’s announcement is in addition to funding of over €5.7 million for 143 projects which Minister Humphreys recently announced under CLÁR.

This funding went towards schools and community safety measures, outdoor community recreation facilities, community gardens and allotments, and mobility and cancer care transport services.

This brings the total amount funded under the CLÁR 2021 programme to over €6.5 million for over 160 projects.