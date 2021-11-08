Following the announcement last week by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue of a subsidy scheme to cover the cost of electronic identification (EID) tagging for cattle, one farm organisation has commented that farmers are “not fooled” by it.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has claimed that the “main beneficiaries” of the decision to move to EID cattle tagging – the Department of Agriculture, marts and meat processors – “contribute nothing” to the cost of tagging.

Lorcan McCabe, the association’s deputy president, said today (Monday, November 8) that it is “hugely disappointing” that the minister “has decided to impose this ongoing cost on farmers” while other parties do not have to bear the cost.

“This is the usual story where ongoing charges arising out of a change in regulation are simply billed to the farmers, whose frustration will not be quelled by any kind of temporary subsidy towards those charges.

“There’s no doubt whatsoever that the major beneficiaries of this decision will be, firstly, the department itself in terms of reduced administration and checking; then the marts in terms of the movement of animals through their facilities; then finally, the meat processors,” McCabe argued.

“Even the vets will benefit from this change. But the only ones who will end up paying for it are the ones who benefit least, if at all – the farmers,” he added.

The ICMSA deputy president called for Minister McConalogue to revisit this decision and to put in place a mechanism “that will ensure that the cost of EID tagging is shared by those who benefit from the decision”.

“Just for once, can the people who benefit from these changes contribute towards the costs associated with their introduction? Just for once, can the bill be split between everyone instead of just being passed to the farmers,” McCabe asked.

The €4.25 million subvention scheme was announced by the minister last week. From January 1, 2022, new EID tag sets will be white in colour and will be eligible for funding under the scheme.

The intention is that the scheme will operate over three years (2022-2024 inclusive) with the first payments scheduled to take place in quarter four of 2022, amounting to €2.25 million.

Payments in 2022 will be calculated on the number of new EID tag sets purchased from January 1, 2022 at a rate of €1/new EID tag set.

There is a maximum payment of €100/farmer over the life of the scheme. No application process will be required.